Washington State Community College holds video game day

WSCC COMMUNITY DAY
WSCC COMMUNITY DAY(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

After forming a brand new eSports program at the Washington State Community College, the program has announced a community day to drum up excitement for their first season.

The community day will be held Friday, July 28 at the Commons Area of the Main Building on Washington State’s campus.

The night will go from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will allow guests to play video games that include Mario Kart, Rocket League, Overwatch, Madden, NBA 2K and more.

Head Coach Mark Riley is hoping to address the community about his hopes for the program as eSports continues to grow nationally as well as locally.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Store closed after over 100 years in service
A business in Wirt County closed after over 100 years of service
Christmas in July parade
Merry-Etta Christmas parade rolls through town
Abram and Lorelei Dent enjoying the junior livestock sale.
Siblings hard work pays off at 4-H and FFA junior livestock sale
Jennifer Lyn Wallace
Obituary: Wallace, Jennifer Lyn
Brianna Dennis
Obituary: Dennis, Brianna

Latest News

Ohio AG extends deadline for teen program
Wood County Route 38/5, also known as Missouri Run Road will be open but backed up during the...
Wood County road to have substantial delays
MARIETTA MAIN STREET
Marietta Main Street brings back Build Up Marietta program
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on flexibility, glutes, and hamstrings