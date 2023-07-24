Washington State Community College holds video game day

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

After forming a brand new eSports program at the Washington State Community College, the program has announced a community day to drum up excitement for their first season.

The community day will be held Friday, July 28 at the Commons Area of the Main Building on Washington State’s campus.

The night will go from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will allow guests to play video games that include Mario Kart, Rocket League, Overwatch, Madden, NBA 2K and more.

Head Coach Mark Riley is hoping to address the community about his hopes for the program as eSports continues to grow nationally as well as locally.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.