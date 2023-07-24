Wood County road to have substantial delays
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A road in Wood County will have a culvert replaced and delays are expected.
Wood County Route 38/5, also known as Missouri Run Road will be open but backed up during the replacement.
The roadwork will be on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
According to the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH), drivers using Route 38/5 will experience substantial delays.
Delays will begin approximately a mile and a half away from the intersection of Route 38/5 and Wood County Route 21/17 (Pettyville Road).
School buses and mail carriers will be accommodated but other drivers will experience delays, WVDOH asks drivers to plan accordingly.
