WVU-Parkersburg president discusses upcoming school year

Classes for West Virginia University at Parkersburg are around the corner.
WVU-Parkersburg president discusses upcoming school year
WVU-Parkersburg president discusses upcoming school year(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dr. Torie Jackson is going into her first year as the official president of West Virginia University at Parkersburg. She said she is excited to be leading her alma mater.

“I’ve often said that it’s exciting to be a part of the institution that built me,” Dr. Jackson said. “And to have been an alum of WVU-P and have the opportunity to serve as its president is a very humbling and honoring experience. I know the institution well and I think I’m going to be able to use that to my advantage to help us find strategic ways to grow the institution and to meet community needs.”

Jackson said the community college is expanding its services, including offering full degrees at its campus in Jackson County.

“We haven’t had a full degree at Jackson County for a really long time. We’ve just basically been offering basic education credits,” Dr. Jackson said. “So, it’s an amazing opportunity for us to do something that the community needs, and they need that with Nucor, Berkshire Hathaway, Tima and all those companies that are coming in.”

Jackson said the college is also looking at long-term plans to continue improving the school.

“Of course, we’re trying to increase C.T.E. programming for high school students and work in conjunction with high schools to make sure that they’re getting collegiate credit for that. We’re also looking at building the WVU-P Technology Center. And that is an extremely large project that will allow us to impact the economic development of the Mid-Ohio Valley,” Dr. Jackson said.

Classes for WVU-P begin on August 21st.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Store closed after over 100 years in service
A business in Wirt County closed after over 100 years of service
Christmas in July parade
Merry-Etta Christmas parade rolls through town
Abram and Lorelei Dent enjoying the junior livestock sale.
Siblings hard work pays off at 4-H and FFA junior livestock sale
Jennifer Lyn Wallace
Obituary: Wallace, Jennifer Lyn
Brianna Dennis
Obituary: Dennis, Brianna

Latest News

“Phase One” of completing City Park Field renovations
“Phase One” of completing City Park Field renovations
“Phase One” of completing City Park Field renovations
WSCC COMMUNITY DAY
Washington State Community College holds video game day
Ohio AG extends deadline for teen program