WVU-Parkersburg president discusses upcoming school year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dr. Torie Jackson is going into her first year as the official president of West Virginia University at Parkersburg. She said she is excited to be leading her alma mater.

“I’ve often said that it’s exciting to be a part of the institution that built me,” Dr. Jackson said. “And to have been an alum of WVU-P and have the opportunity to serve as its president is a very humbling and honoring experience. I know the institution well and I think I’m going to be able to use that to my advantage to help us find strategic ways to grow the institution and to meet community needs.”

Jackson said the community college is expanding its services, including offering full degrees at its campus in Jackson County.

“We haven’t had a full degree at Jackson County for a really long time. We’ve just basically been offering basic education credits,” Dr. Jackson said. “So, it’s an amazing opportunity for us to do something that the community needs, and they need that with Nucor, Berkshire Hathaway, Tima and all those companies that are coming in.”

Jackson said the college is also looking at long-term plans to continue improving the school.

“Of course, we’re trying to increase C.T.E. programming for high school students and work in conjunction with high schools to make sure that they’re getting collegiate credit for that. We’re also looking at building the WVU-P Technology Center. And that is an extremely large project that will allow us to impact the economic development of the Mid-Ohio Valley,” Dr. Jackson said.

Classes for WVU-P begin on August 21st.

