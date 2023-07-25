2023 ‘Butter Cow’ honors Ohio’s history

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) – The annual butter cow sculpture theme has been announced for 2023.

The butter cow sculpture display is a staple of the Ohio State Fair and has been since the early 1900s, according to the state fair website.

The tradition started with the creation of a cow and calf sculpted completely out of butter. Over time, the tradition evolved to include an additional mystery sculpture that reflects the positive ideals and cultural trends in Ohio.

This year’s butter cow display honors notable Ohio inventors who have impacted lives on a global scale.

Along with the traditional butter cow and calf, the display features butter sculptures of Thomas Edison with a light bulb and a phonograph, Garrett Morgan with a three-position traffic signal, Josephine Cochrane with a hand-powered dishwasher, and James Spangler with a portable vacuum cleaner.

Butter Sculptor Paul Brooke says the butter gets delivered days in advance to prepare for the massive sculptures. “It’s a 55-pound block,” said Brooke. “So, it takes a while for it to become consistency all the way through where you can sculpt with it.”

Some years, the butter sculptures are crafted with more than 2,000 pounds of butter in total.

After the viewing of the sculptures has concluded the butter is recycled and refined into an ingredient that is used in non-edible products, according to American Dairy Association Mideast member Jenny Crabtree.

The butter cow sculpture is viewable in the dairy products building at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus, Ohio.

