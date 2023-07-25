Belpre officials consider adding environmental position to the city

A Belpre committee looks into potentially adding environmental position.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:52 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre is considering adding an environmental coordinator to their city staff.

Belpre’s Finance and Audit Committee met Monday evening to discuss the possibility.

Safety Service Director Connie Hoblitzell said that the environmental coordinator would oversee a handful of programs to make sure the city’s staying on top of certain EPA regulations. This includes the city’s emergency response plan as well as the backflow ordinance and other efforts.

“Right now myself, the sewer foreman, and the utilities superintendent in the last year have spent hours on end in the conference room trying to update this stuff ourselves. It’s things that have never been in our job descriptions that have taken so much of our time away from our normal jobs,” Hoblitzell explained.

No further action was taken on the idea.

Officials plan on polishing up the job description.

