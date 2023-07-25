Chemours announces tentative plans to expand local plant

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Chemours made an announcement at Monday night’s Belpre City Council meeting that made the room give a standing ovation.

According to Chemours Construction Manager Steve Lehew, Chemours has tentative plans to invest $1 billion to expand a local plant.

This would make it so the plant could produce materials needed for the future semiconductor chip plant that will open near Columbus.

“Remember in Covid all the vehicles sitting on the lot that couldn’t run because they didn’t have a chip? Well they’re going to make the chip in the United States. They’re going to make it outside of Columbus Ohio,” Lehew said.

Semiconductor chips can be found in cars, computers, smartphones, and more.

“That chip is made out of PFA and we make it in Parkersburg so it’s huge,” Lehew said.

He added that the expansion could bring 200 permanent jobs to the area as well as temporarily employ hundreds of construction workers if not 1,000.

Lehew said the future of this expansion, more specifically the first phase of the project, depends on the federal EPA. About a quarter of the potential billion dollar investment is subject to their approval.

PFA is the first phase of the project, according to Lehew.

A petition supporting the plan can be found on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Also at city council, members unanimously passed the final reading of legislation that will help fund multiple water infrastructure plans. For instance replacing old lines and potentially lines with lead.

Multiple locals, from a county commissioner to a member of the Southeastern Ohio Port Authority to Belpre residents and more, spoke out in support.

A woman who said she was with the Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce said, “Without this action, our city stands to lose grant dollars and the opportunity to provide enhanced and necessary water service to businesses and residents.”

Memorial Health’s Luke Smith spoke out on behalf of the health system. He said that the legislation will help fund infrastructure that will help with water pressure at the health system’s hospitals.

“To run an adequate ER, you have to have a laboratory attached to it. The laboratory equipment has to have adequate water pressure to run things like lab results…,” he said.

Smith said that Memorial Health currently has sufficient water pressure but had to get equipment to make up for the city’s water infrastructure in order to achieve that.

He told WTAP that they will not need to add extra equipment to the incoming women and children’s hospital in order to maintain proper water pressure because this legislation passed. It’s estimated that this will save the health system over $175,000.

He added that the legislation would also decrease the risk of hospitals losing the ability to operate in the case of water system issues. An alternative water feed would prevent this.

Council Member Susan Abdella told WTAP that the city is looking at a $389,000 grant from the EPA to get rid of lead in water pipes. Additionally, they’re looking at a zero percent interest loan from the state that will give the city $1.2 million in total over 30 years as well as $100,000 for design work.

The official adoption of the legislation was met by a round of applause by people in the audience.

