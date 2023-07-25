City of Marietta partners with Southeastern Ohio Port Authority for residential revitalization project

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - On July 20, the Marietta City Council signed off on a partnership with the Southeastern Ohio Port Authority to start a residential revitalization pilot program.

The program starts with $25,000 provided by the city that the Port Authority will put toward acquiring and improving properties in the city.

Fourth Ward City Councilman Geoff Schenkel has been pushing for a project like this in the city for years to help address issues of blight. “It’s been a long time coming,” Schenkel said. “I’ve been a little impatient for us to get here, but we’re here now. And that’s, I guess, what I’m going to keep reminding myself is most important.”

Part of the revitalization process means acquiring and demolishing blighted properties in the city. But just as important for Port Authority Executive Director Jesse Roush is making something new on those properties. “If you tear down a blighted structure, you’re left with this blank slate,” Roush said. And I think a lot of times that’s all that happens: we’ve torn it down and it’s gone, but there’s no intentional plan for redev”elopment. If we establish the right relationships with builders and developers, we can almost guarantee them a reoccurring stock of lots for them to be able to build upon, and that’s the goal.”

Schenkel gave some examples of what redevelopment could look like. “Housing that’s affordable, or a partnership with Habitat for Humanity, or creating a green space,” he said. “Being proactive and choosing what you’re going to do with that void is far better than shrugging your shoulders and hoping for the best.”

Roush said the Port Authority is well-suited for the project because dealing with real estate development is their bread and butter. “From the Port Authority’s perspective, we are designed to acquire and redevelop real estate from a state statutory agency standpoint,” he said. “We have a unique set of skills and capabilities across both our staff and our board members and our partners, and so this really is our business model, whereas its not the city’s business model to do redevelopment.”

Roush said it will probably take several months to a year before the work of the revitalization program starts to show in the city, as acquiring and developing properties takes time.

Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher said that extended time frame is to be expected but acceptable. “I think long term -- and we have to look long term with this -- is we’re going to have a good partner that can do good things for the city, with the city, and get us in a better position than we’re in today,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.