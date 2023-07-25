Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approves Pleasants Power Station deal

The Pleasants Power Station has cleared another hurdle toward staying open in the long-term.
The Pleasants Power Station has cleared another hurdle toward staying open in the long-term.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Pleasants Power Station has cleared another hurdle toward staying open in the long-term.

Pleasants County Commission President Jay Powell said the purchasing agreement signed by Omnis Fuel Technologies last week has been approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the federal agency that regulates the transmission and sale of natural gas, oil, and electricity.

Powell said that FERC’s approval is one of the last hurdles the Power Plant has to clear to guarantee it stays open. Omnis still needs to reach a property agreement with Allegheny First Energy to finalize things. Powell said he expects that to happen soon. “That looks very favorable,” he said. “Looks like that could be accomplished, good Lord willing, by the end of the week. So those would be the two last milestones that we needed to accomplish to close the deal.”

Powell said that once the deal is closed, the power station will continue to burn coal to produce energy for 12 to 24 months before being retrofitted to produce energy with hydrogen.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia residents are eligible for a personal property tax credit
West Virginia residents are eligible for a personal property tax credit
Chemours may expand its local plant, potentially creating hundreds of jobs.
Chemours announces tentative plans to expand local plant
Obituary: Winters, Gary Douglas
Obituary: Kern, Ronnie Edwin Sr.
Wood County Route 38/5, also known as Missouri Run Road will be open but backed up during the...
Wood County road to have substantial delays

Latest News

The event is free with admission to the fair.
Gallia County HOPE coalition to hold second annual prevention day
Red Cross reports an urgent need for blood donations.
Vienna Public Library hosting blood drive to fill ‘urgent need’
Harmar days festival
The Harmar Days Festival will return to Harmar Park this weekend
Vienna City Council to consider salary increase for police officers
Vienna City Council to consider salary increase for police officers