Gallia County HOPE coalition to hold second annual prevention day

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Gallia County Healing, Outreach, Prevention, and Education (HOPE) coalition will hold its second annual prevention day at the Gallia County Jr. Fair.

The HOPE Zone will take place in the Gallia County fairgrounds Bill Gray Pavilion on August 2nd from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Community program coordinator Shannon Dalton says the event features giveaways, a bingo-hunt and a drug-free dance party with DJ Rockin’ Reggie.

“The goal is to be able to provide prevention information in a way that is fun and engaging to our youth. This year we have 4-H students that are now involved. And we are integrating some 4-H workbook content into our programming efforts here in Gallia County.”

Dalton added the coalition aims to bring a positive message to their community that will have a lasting impact.

“Building that relationship with your kids and it’s not when they have the issues its just being able to talk about it. Or if you hear about something that went on in the school, you can use those as your topic starters. It doesn’t mean your kids necessarily engaging in those behaviors but at least you are helping build that preventative wall upstream.”

Resource information for the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Board is accessible HERE

