The Harmar Days Festival will return to Harmar Park this weekend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For 30 years now the Harmar Days Festival has been held on the west side of Marietta.

What once was a small community event to celebrate the west side of Marietta has since turned into an event that the entire state and even country come to town for.

Board Member, Allie Schultheis, says in her second year as the festival’s chairperson she was looking to keep the tradition while bringing some new looks to the festival.

“This year I really wanted to focus on all the art we have in our community. We have such a massive art community. We’re adding in more live artists, we’ve got seven live art demonstrations that are happening over the weekend for about an hour each spread through Saturday and Sunday. So that was a really big part this year was wanting to shed light on our art community and how much talent we have in this area,” said Schultheis.

The festival will also include other fun things like a beer garden, kidzone, a truck raffle, food trucks and more.

“You can come twice and not experience the same thing twice. We have new live music every hour or hour and a half, we have eight different food trucks and in addition to that the purpose of our festival is to raise funds for the restoration and rehabilitation of the historic Harmar bridge,” said Schultheis.

The event will run from Friday, July 28 at 6 - 11p.m., Saturday from 10-10 p.m., & Sunday from 12- 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.