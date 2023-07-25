“I heard the big thump, the boom and the roll,” Monday night thunderstorms result in house fire

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday night turned from a night of watching thunderstorms.

“I was enjoying the lightning. I like storms and I was awake because I drank too much cherry pop,” said homeowner, Wanda Davis.

To a night that she will never forget in just a matter of seconds.

“I heard the big thump, the boom and the roll then the boys come running down the stairs and say what’s going on? Something is going on the house even shook and they started looking around and there was smoke in the kitchen. I opened the basement door and looked and there was smoke rolling over the steps of the basement, so I shut the door real quick and they all yelled get out, get out the house is on fire,” said Davis.

At first the fire shocked her but she says it’s nothing she hasn’t experienced before and knew what to do to keep everyone safe.

“Well, I have found several fires in our home before, and it didn’t bother me. I jumped out of my chair. It didn’t really excite me, it didn’t make me afraid we just got everyone out. I guess we’ve had an awful lot of things lately,” said Davis.

Wanda Davis and her husband, Larry Davis will be displaced for some time but thanks the American Red Cross for springing into action as quickly as they did.

“I am thankful that they are there, and I’ve had friends that have had their houses burned and we know what the Red Cross can do and we’re very thankful. She called us in the middle of the night and told us what she can do for us,” said Davis.

For those wondering Davis says she has multiple location that her family can go while the house goes through the repairs needed to fully restore the basement.

