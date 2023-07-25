Locally made film “Precognito” to come out this fall

The film is written and produced by local native Brian Bennett of Lowell, Ohio.
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A locally made film named “Precognito” will be coming out this fall.

“Precognito” is a science fiction feature film shot in the Mid-Ohio Valley at locations in Marietta and Parkersburg, including but not limited to Washington State Community College, Over the Moon Pub & Pizza, The Workingman’s Store, and The Dils Center.

It is directed by Saki Kawamura, a Theatre and Visual Arts graduate from New York City.

The film stars a talented cast of actors from New York City and features hundreds of local extras from Marietta and Parkersburg.

Bennett shared a quick synopsis of the film, “A premonition inducing drug could cost a group of med students everything they hold dearly, including their memories.”

Check out the interview above to hear all of the details about this film!

