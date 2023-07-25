MOV Pass registration to begin on August 1

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In preparation for the re-opening of the Memorial Bridge, the bridge partners will open pass registration on August 1.

Bridge Partners general manager, Terry Velligan said people who want to register can go to the walk-in center located on 2001 Garfield Avenue or over the phone (720-893-7508). Velligan added this is a huge step. He said this marks one step closer to the bridge being back up and running.

“We’re excited about the opening of the bridge. First and foremost, we’re excited about opening the walk-in center. So, I think people will be pleasantly surprised when they come in and create their accounts and get ready for the opening of the bridge later this fall,” Velligan said.

Those holding toll tickets purchased prior to the closing of the Memorial Bridge will need to bring those tickets to the walk-in center to earn MOV Pass account credit.

When creating an account, drivers will need:

· Valid vehicle registration for each vehicle requesting a MOV Pass showing make, model, color, and license plate numbers

· Credit/debit card

· Valid photo ID (in person only)

· Previously purchased toll tickets to receive MOV Pass credit – must submit tickets all at once (in person only)

The MOV Pass (or any other funded transponder account within the E-ZPass network) guarantees paying the lowest roll rate for each vehicle class. MOV Pass is required for those choosing the $30/month unlimited payment option.

