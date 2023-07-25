Obituary: Butler, Edith Gail

Edith Gail Butler, 75, of Normantown, WV, went to be with the lord after a long battle with cancer on July 24, 2023, at Roane General Hospital, Spencer, WV.

She was born April 30, 1948, a daughter of the late Bruce and Virginia Tackett Hamilton, born in Grethel, KY. She was proceeded in death but here parents and eight brothers and sisters and her husband of 48 years Larry Butler.

She is survived by three children, Kenneth Frashure and wife Diana of Pikeville, KY, Tammy Shackelford and husband Gerry of Lynn, WV, and Douglas Butler of Normantown, WV.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Grantsville, WV, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. with visitation from 12-1 p.m. Interment will be in Collins Community Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at stumpfuneralhomes.com.

Per family request, in lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to First Baptist Church of Glenville Cancer Fund, c/o Susie Sheets, 15 Krystle Dr., Glenville, WV. 26351.

