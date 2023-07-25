Obituary: Fox, Roberta “Suzanne”

Roberta “Suzanne” Fox, 65, of Charleston, WV, formerly of Grantsville, WV, passed away at CAMC Memorial Hospital on June 29, 2023, following her battle with cancer.

She was born December 22, 1957, in Clarksburg WV.

She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Donavon “Buddy” Watson formerly of Clarksburg, WV and Monoka Turner formerly of Sandfork, WV, her infant half-sister Anita Turner, and her husband Jerry Michael “Mike” Fox of Grantsville, WV.

She is survived by her three children Christopher B. Fox, Jason S. Fox, and Brandon S. Fox, all of Charleston, WV.

She also leaves behind her twin sister Rebecca “Suzette” Bragg of Heaters, WV and two half-sisters Wendy Turner of Clarksburg, WV and Donna Stevens of Charleston, SC.

No public service will be held. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, is honored to serve the Fox family and assist with Suzanne’s final arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at stumpfuneralhomes.com

