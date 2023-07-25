Obituary: Fox, Roberta “Suzanne”

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Roberta “Suzanne” Fox, 65, of Charleston, WV, formerly of Grantsville, WV, passed away at CAMC Memorial Hospital on June 29, 2023, following her battle with cancer.

She was born December 22, 1957, in Clarksburg WV.

She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Donavon “Buddy” Watson formerly of Clarksburg, WV and Monoka Turner formerly of Sandfork, WV, her infant half-sister Anita Turner, and her husband Jerry Michael “Mike” Fox of Grantsville, WV.

She is survived by her three children Christopher B. Fox, Jason S. Fox, and Brandon S. Fox, all of Charleston, WV.

She also leaves behind her twin sister Rebecca “Suzette” Bragg of Heaters, WV and two half-sisters Wendy Turner of Clarksburg, WV and Donna Stevens of Charleston, SC.

No public service will be held.  Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, is honored to serve the Fox family and assist with Suzanne’s final arrangements. 

Online condolences may be expressed at stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia residents are eligible for a personal property tax credit
West Virginia residents are eligible for a personal property tax credit
Obituary: Winters, Gary Douglas
Obituary: Kern, Ronnie Edwin Sr.
Wood County Route 38/5, also known as Missouri Run Road will be open but backed up during the...
Wood County road to have substantial delays
Obituary: Lang, Kenneth Maurice, Sr.

Latest News

Obituary: Strahler, Russell Allen
Obituary: Butler, Edith Gail
Lewis D. “Louie” Creel
Obituary: Creel, Lewis D. “Louie”
Obituary: Winters, Gary Douglas