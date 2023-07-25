Obituary: Strahler, Russell Allen

Russell Allen Strahler of 100 Cisler Lane died on July 17th, 2023 at the age of 61 after a battle with lung disease and cancer. He spent his final days surrounded by his siblings, daughters, and loved ones.

Russell was born October 19th, 1961 in Marietta to Louis Wilbur and Anna Mae (Pottmeyer) Strahler and was the sixth of seven children. He attended Warren High School where he was involved in wrestling and lived in Marietta most of his life.

He is survived by two daughters, Kristen Kerns and her husband, Justin, of Millwood, WV, Sasha Strahler and her husband, Mike Centracco, of Naperville, IL, their mother Teresa Jordan of Millwood, WV, and four grandchildren Cameron (16), Conner (10), Cole (8), and Ella (5).

Russell was a masonry contractor and enjoyed spending time in the kitchen creating salsa, jerky, and delicious meals for his family. He could often be found growing vegetables at the community garden or listening to music, and you could always count on him for a thoughtful prayer.

He will be missed by his brother, Randall Strahler, five sisters: Sandy Longgrear, Lisa Beaver, Pamela McKisic, Lana Rose, LaWanda Quimby, many nieces and nephews, and his honeybun Diana Dunn. He is preceded in death by his parents and two nephews David Kuntz and Dalton Ray Quimby.

The family would like to thank the staff and physicians at Marietta Memorial Hospital for their care of Russell during his final moments.

In accordance with Russell’s wishes, he will be cremated and rest in peace at East Lawn Memorial Park in Marietta. There will be no memorial service; however, the family will hold a private celebration of life.

