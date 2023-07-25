Ohio volunteer fire departments eligible for grant funding

(AP)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) – Ohio volunteer fire departments (VFDs) are now eligible to receive grant funding to pay for safety gear.

The VFDs can apply for up to $15,000 in grants every three years.

The grants will help pay for gear like trousers, boots, suspenders, and jackets, according to a statement from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

Many volunteers need to purchase their own personal protective equipment (PPE) at an average cost of $3,000 to $4,000, according to a report from the Ohio Task Force on Volunteer Fire Service.

The funds are available through the Firefighter Exposure to Environmental Elements Grants (FEEEG) from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC). As part of the announcement, the bureau has broadened the grant funding to include emergency response “turnout” gear for local volunteer fire departments.

DeWine and Ohio BWC Administrator John Logue announced the grant funding on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Volunteer fire departments interested in applying for FEEEG funding can visit BWC’s Grant Management Portal to complete an application.

