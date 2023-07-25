Parts of the MOV report storm damage

The storm came in around 11:30 p.m. on Monday night.
The storm came in around 11:30 p.m. on Monday night.(Henry Groff)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – Storms damaged parts of Parkersburg and the Mid-Ohio Valley on the night of July 24.

The storm came in around 11:30 p.m. on Monday night.

The storms took down trees and caused sporadic power outages across the MOV

Storm damage was reported at South Hills Golf Course and Greenscape Landscape on the 1200 block of Gihon Road in Parkersburg.

Most of the damage was caused by high winds.

The MOV Airport reported wind gusts of up to 44 mph.

