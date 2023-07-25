“Phase One” of completing City Park Field renovations

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - City Park Field is continuing to see progress for its renovations. As one of the major steps in installing the astroturf infield is almost complete.

Parkersburg mayor, Tom Joyce said it took 189 truckloads of dirt to level out the infield beforehand.

Joyce added there is still progress to be made with renovating the field and this is only “phase one” of the multi-million-dollar project.

“We’ll call this ‘phase one.’ And then see what any improvements with regards to the bleachers. The bleachers, they may not look great, but they’re solid as a rock. They really are. And I know that our folks in the engineering department and public works in the parks would like to maybe replace the flagpole out in center field and make it a little taller, a little nicer,” Joyce said. “And then we talked to some of the folks at Swisher family about maybe relocating the monument to a little more visible location. Whether it be here behind home plate or someplace where it gets a little more prominent spot.”

Joyce said although the infield will be astroturf, the outfield will still have natural grass. Joyce added he hopes to see this field used more once renovations are done.

The mayor said the field should be complete either late August or mid-September.

As a part of this project, there are new lights, foul poles and a new warning track.

