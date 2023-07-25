Vienna City Council to consider salary increase for police officers

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - On July 27, the Vienna City Council is discussing a resolution to increase the salary of of certified law enforcement officers in Vienna by $12,000 a year starting on September 1.

That would be a raise of about $5.77 an hour. Officers currently start at $23 an hour.

“That’s not a lot of money if you’re married and have a couple munchkins at home to feed,” said Councilman Tom Azinger, who’s sponsoring the resolution alongside Councilwoman Kim Williams.

Azinger said the resolution aims to address problems with staffing and retention in the police department. “We have been down two police officers for two years and have made no headway,” he said. “I just came to the conclusion we don’t pay them enough. It’s a very dangerous job.”

Azinger said the raise would cost the city about $500,000 if council passes the resolution. He said the city won’t have to cut other programs funded by taxpayer money to afford the raise. “We have a carryover of well over a million dollars,” he said. There’s been a carryover every year I’ve been associated with the city. I think the money’s there to do it.”

Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer said that while a raise would be welcome, it may not be the end all and be all of fixing the department’s issues with hiring and retention. “Our big problem is, are people interested in the work, he said.

Pifer said people’s perceptions toward the police have been hurt by highly publicized incidents of police violence across the country in recent years. He thinks this has caused a lost sense of service in the public. He said just how much a salary increase could impact that sense of service remains to be seen.

