Vienna Public Library hosting blood drive to fill ‘urgent need’

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive at the Vienna Public Library on August 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The American Red Cross reports an urgent need for blood donations.

Donations tend to decrease over the summer, but the organization is seeing even fewer donations than normal.

Adult services and outreach coordinator Nicolette Rhodes says the library wants to do its part by providing the location for a blood drive.

She encourages those interested to register ahead of time to prevent the event from being postponed.

“We wouldn’t turn anyone away who happened to show up and give that day, but our last event was postponed because we didn’t have enough people pre-register because the red cross needs to have a certain amount of people to commit before they bring their equipment.”

Registration details can be found HERE

Questions should be directed to the library at 304-295-7771.

