Vienna Public Library hosting blood drive to fill ‘urgent need’

Donations tend to decrease over the summer, but the organization is seeing even fewer donations than normal.
Red Cross reports an urgent need for blood donations.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive at the Vienna Public Library on August 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The American Red Cross reports an urgent need for blood donations.

Donations tend to decrease over the summer, but the organization is seeing even fewer donations than normal.

Adult services and outreach coordinator Nicolette Rhodes says the library wants to do its part by providing the location for a blood drive.

She encourages those interested to register ahead of time to prevent the event from being postponed.

“We wouldn’t turn anyone away who happened to show up and give that day, but our last event was postponed because we didn’t have enough people pre-register because the red cross needs to have a certain amount of people to commit before they bring their equipment.”

Registration details can be found HERE

Questions should be directed to the library at 304-295-7771.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia residents are eligible for a personal property tax credit
West Virginia residents are eligible for a personal property tax credit
Chemours may expand its local plant, potentially creating hundreds of jobs.
Chemours announces tentative plans to expand local plant
Obituary: Winters, Gary Douglas
Obituary: Kern, Ronnie Edwin Sr.
Wood County Route 38/5, also known as Missouri Run Road will be open but backed up during the...
Wood County road to have substantial delays

Latest News

The event is free with admission to the fair.
Gallia County HOPE coalition to hold second annual prevention day
Harmar days festival
The Harmar Days Festival will return to Harmar Park this weekend
Vienna City Council to consider salary increase for police officers
Vienna City Council to consider salary increase for police officers
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approves Pleasants Power Station deal
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approves Pleasants Power Station deal