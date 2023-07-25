West Virginia residents are eligible for a personal property tax credit

By Chase Campbell
Jul. 24, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Changes to the West Virginia tax code could put money back in your pocket through a personal property tax credit. But only if you pay your property taxes correctly.

People are receiving their personal property tax bills this month, and a massive tax cut bill signed by Governor Jim Justice earlier this year established a personal property tax credit.

This lets people get refunds on taxes they pay on personal property like cars and motorcycles. Real property like land is not eligible for the tax credit.

The law doesn’t go into effect until January 1, 2024. That means any taxes paid before January 1 won’t be eligible for the tax credit.

Wood County Assessor David Nohe said people need to pay their personal property taxes in two halves to be eligible for the credit. “You pay the first half and then make sure you’re on time paying the second half, and you’ll get a full refund on that second half,” he explained.

People need to make their first personal property tax payment before October 1 of this year. They need to pay the second half after January 1 but before April 1 of 2024 to be eligible for the refund on the second half of their personal property taxes accrued in 2023. Nohe warns that making delinquent tax payments could result in ineligibility for the refund, even if you eventually pay your property taxes.

