Westbrook Health receives funding from Department of Health and Human Services

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – The United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide Westbrook Health Services with funding.

Westbrook Health Services is a licensed comprehensive behavioral healthcare facility that specializes in addiction and substance use disorder, mental health, intellectual development and disabilities, and related health services.

Westbrook Health will receive $1,275,000 from HHS to support substance abuse and mental health treatment services.

The funding was announced on Tuesday, July 25, by U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“I’m pleased to see resources from HHS heading to West Virginia to help support efforts that continue our fight against the addiction crisis, specifically fentanyl, and strengthening mental health programs,” said Capito.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.