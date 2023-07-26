City officials name day after local World War II veteran

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - July 30th of 2023 is officially Ray Brown Day. It’s named after a local World War II veteran who’s turning 100 this Sunday.

The proclamation was made at Tuesday night’s Parkersburg City Council meeting, which kicked off with Ray Brown being asked to lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Brown has lived in Parkersburg his whole life.

“I was about two years old when they moved into Division Street,” he said.

He’d watch baseball games with his dad in city park and learned with his friends at PHS. Five of them went on to fight in World War ll with him.

“We lived within five blocks of one another and we all graduated from PHS,” Brown remembered.

Brown served in World War ll for two years and eight months. He was a corporal in the 17th Airborne Division.

He went into the military right out of high school.

The city recorder read a speech written by Brown’s daughter, documenting his story, at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

One part described Brown’s experience in Dead Man’s Ridge.

“As he started up the hill under intense machine gun fire from German artillery, Mr. Brown described it as ‘the coldest day, the hottest day, the shortest day, the longest day, of his life,’” she read.

Brown was in the Battle of the Bulge as well as Operation Varsity.

Brown fought through the last day of the war. It’s a day he still remembers. He was only in his early twenties.

“I just remember when the war ended, the Germans on the field - they come in with their hands on their heads….,” he said.

Now, decades later, he lives to see the age of 100.

The secret?

“I don’t drink and I don’t smoke,” he said.

Ray Brown is having his birthday party at city park this Saturday. It will be at shelter seven from 1pm to 3pm. The family is inviting people to stop by.

For more on Brown’s life story, click on the link below.

https://www.wtap.com/2021/08/25/local-world-war-ll-veteran-gets-dream-flight/

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.