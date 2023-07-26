Fenton Art Glass Collectors of America gather in Marietta

The convention began Tuesday and runs until July 27th.
Fenton Glass’s first year of glass production was in 1907 in Williamstown, West Virginia.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Fenton Art Glass Collectors of America’s 47th convention is taking place at the Marietta Shrine Club.

The convention began Tuesday and runs until July 27th.

Approximately 30 tables are on display with a variety of glass pieces.

Miriam Boyle, vice president of the Fenton Glass Collectors of America says her original intention was to buy and sell the pieces, but her appreciation quickly grew for the pieces.

“You have the high price, and you have the low-price stuff. You have colors from milk glass/clear to multiple colors. So, its what attracts me because anyone can afford to collect it.”

Fenton Glass’s first year of glass production was in 1907 in Williamstown, West Virginia. Production continued for over a century until 2011.

A Fenton Glass museum operates less than a block away from the original factory location.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia residents are eligible for a personal property tax credit
West Virginia residents are eligible for a personal property tax credit
The storm came in around 11:30 p.m. on Monday night.
Parts of the MOV report storm damage
Chemours may expand its local plant, potentially creating hundreds of jobs.
Chemours announces tentative plans to expand local plant
“I heard the big thump, the boom and the roll,” Monday night thunderstorms result in house fire
“I heard the big thump, the boom and the roll,” Monday night thunderstorms result in house fire
Parkersburg businesses and residents recover after Monday night’s storm
Parkersburg businesses and residents recover after Monday night’s storm

Latest News

Sydneigh's Lemonade Stand
Ritchie County girl raised almost $2,000 for the Pennsboro VFD
Interactive games, prizes and resource information will be available during the event.
Meigs County mental health event inspires fairs throughout Ohio
HSOP is at capacity for cats
Humane Society of Parkersburg is at capacity for cats
Waverly VFD
Volunteer Fire Departments work together during low numbers