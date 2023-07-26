Fenton Art Glass Collectors of America gather in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Fenton Art Glass Collectors of America’s 47th convention is taking place at the Marietta Shrine Club.

The convention began Tuesday and runs until July 27th.

Approximately 30 tables are on display with a variety of glass pieces.

Miriam Boyle, vice president of the Fenton Glass Collectors of America says her original intention was to buy and sell the pieces, but her appreciation quickly grew for the pieces.

“You have the high price, and you have the low-price stuff. You have colors from milk glass/clear to multiple colors. So, its what attracts me because anyone can afford to collect it.”

Fenton Glass’s first year of glass production was in 1907 in Williamstown, West Virginia. Production continued for over a century until 2011.

A Fenton Glass museum operates less than a block away from the original factory location.

