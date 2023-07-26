Full STEAM Ahead: Spaghetti & Marshmallow Project

With Jill from Discovery World!
WTAP is partnering up with Discovery World on Market to show fun, easy, and affordable STEAM activities families can do at home.
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP’s Daybreak crew is partnering up with Jill McDonald to show families some fun, easy, and affordable S.T.E.A.M. projects they can do at home.

Jill McDonald is the Education Manager at Discovery World on Market. McDonald was a teacher in Wood County before taking her position with Discovery World. She says she’s excited to teach kids S.T.E.A.M. activities that they can do at home to increase their knowledge and skills... while also having a lot of fun!

This week’s project: Spaghetti & Marshmallow Project

Cost: approx. $5

Supplies:

  • Spaghetti (regular, not thin)
  • Mini marshmallows - Jill says multi-colored ones are fun and can help keep kids interested
  • Glue - optional for extra reinforcement

What to do:

  • Take the spaghetti noodles and stick the ends into the marshmallow.
  • You can leave the noodles long or break them to create smaller pieces.
  • Combine to make a structure!
  • If you need some extra reinforcement, you can add glue to where the noodle and marshmallow come together.

Fun Options:

  • If doing a weight challenge, have a scale to determine how much the structure holds
  • If building iconic structures, you may want to print off some pictures as guides for their design

STEAM focus:

This activity focuses on engineering with some art and math involved.

It allows students to experiment with different structures. They can do different challenges to either reach the tallest height or hold the largest weight. They can even choose to build iconic structures such as the Eifel Tower. The experiment helps them to understand the forces of compression and tension as it applies to strength in structures. It is also fun and calming. I would use this activity for STEAM nights at local schools, family nights, camping trips since it is easy to transport.

You can check out Discovery World on Market here.

