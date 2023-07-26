Gas prices see biggest one-day increase in a year

FILE - Tuesday's jump comes after an increase in oil prices, which have climbed to three-month...
FILE - Tuesday's jump comes after an increase in oil prices, which have climbed to three-month highs.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gas prices just saw their biggest one-day jump in a year, bringing an end to the months-long calm in prices at the pump.

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline increased four cents on Tuesday to $3.64.

It is the biggest increase in a single day since June 7, 2022, and marks an increase of eight cents over the past week.

Even so, prices are still down by 72 cents a gallon from a year ago.

Last summer, they spiked to more than $5.00 a gallon.

Tuesday’s jump comes after an increase in oil prices, which have climbed to three-month highs.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia residents are eligible for a personal property tax credit
West Virginia residents are eligible for a personal property tax credit
The storm came in around 11:30 p.m. on Monday night.
Parts of the MOV report storm damage
Chemours may expand its local plant, potentially creating hundreds of jobs.
Chemours announces tentative plans to expand local plant
“I heard the big thump, the boom and the roll,” Monday night thunderstorms result in house fire
“I heard the big thump, the boom and the roll,” Monday night thunderstorms result in house fire
Parkersburg businesses and residents recover after Monday night’s storm
Parkersburg businesses and residents recover after Monday night’s storm

Latest News

16 year-old Zach Wigal will be racing in the Ohio Valley Speedway's first national midget event
A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.
Large crane collapses, catches fire on NY high-rise
A California man says an officer used excessive force.
GRAPHIC: Police accused of using excessive force
The U.S. Mint announced the next five women to be featured on quarters; the 2024 quarters will...
5 American women will appear on new quarters in 2024