Humane Society of Parkersburg is at capacity for cats

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The shelter has been at capacity for adult cats for weeks.

The maximum they typically can care for is 50 cats and they currently have 51.

HSOP Executive Director Gary McIntyre explained that with dogs they have to take in strays where as with cats they have more options.

“If someone were to bring a stray cat in, because we are so full, we would try to schedule them out for a week or two weeks if the are willing to hold onto that cat because we don’t want to take a cat that we know we don’t have kennel space for,” said McIntyre.

Another option is to look into trap, neuter, and return for healthy cats.

“If you find a healthy cat and it’s an adult cat that’s been eating and is not polluted with fleas, maybe just leave that cat there. It might be a canadit for our trap, neuter, and return program at some point. That is where you bring it, we get it altered, and return it to you. You would put it back out in the same neighborhood because someone is feeding the cat if it’s healthy,” said McIntyre.

Through Saturday the adoption fee for adult cats is reduced to $10 to help them find furever homes.

