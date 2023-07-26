Large crane collapses, catches fire on NY high-rise

A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.
A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.(Source: WCBS/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW YORK (Gray News) - Authorities are working a collapse and fire involving a large crane on top of a high-rise building in Manhattan Wednesday morning, the New York Fire Department said.

The crane is located on a vacant building under construction, local media reported.

On top of the crane’s platform, flames and smoke are seen in images captured by local media.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

