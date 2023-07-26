Lowell woman ‘Saved by the Belt’

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – A woman from Lowell, Ohio joined the state’s “Saved by the Belt” Club after her safety belt saved her from sustaining life-threatening injuries.

Jenna Carr was saved by her seatbelt in a crash that occurred on June 6, 2023, on County Road 8 in Washington County.

The “Saved by the Belt” Club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Richard C. Chesar, Marietta Post commander, presented Carr was presented with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate on Wednesday, July 26.

“Jenna is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Lieutenant Chesar said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Carr also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.

There have been nine people killed between Washington and Morgan Counties in 2023 that had their safety belts available but were not in use at the time of the crash, according to a statement from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

