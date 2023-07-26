Marietta Salvation Army looking for backpack donations

MARIETTA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Marietta Salvation Army is looking for backpack donations for children in Washington County.

Commanding officer, Major Rosemary Hughes said the organization already ordered 108 backpacks.

Hughes said there was an overwhelming amount of calls for school supplies last year. Because of this, Hughes said they are trying to help as many people as possible in Washington County.

“So, if you come in — if you live in Washington County — you can come in and sign the paperwork up and we can give you the slip of what time you come back to get your backpacks,” Hughes said. “But, we’re trying to help as many people as we can this year with backpacks.”

There are two red Salvation Army bins at the Marietta Walmart if you would like to donate backpacks. The backpacks do not have to be new.

Hughes said the organization is also accepting checks for this donation drive.

Hughes added the Salvation Army will be handing out backpacks on August 18th.

If you are looking to donate in person or apply for the backpacks, the Marietta Salvation Army’s address is 136 Front Street. The phone number is (740) 373-4043 and offices are open from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday through Friday. And 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They are closed on Saturdays.

