Meigs County Fairgrounds recovering from storm damage

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - Meigs County is preparing to open its long-running county fair in just over two weeks despite some storm damage on the fair grounds.

When a storm came through late Monday evening, heavy winds tore off over half of the roof of a barn used to house goats and rabbits. Meigs County Agricultural Society Vice President Tara Roberts said there are missing boards and sheet metal. Overall, she said the damage is significant.

Roberts said that thankfully, no one was hurt. Still, she said the damage came as a shock. “Obviously, the first reaction was ‘Oh my,’” she said. “‘We’re a little over two weeks before fair. What are we going to do?’”

Roberts said the Agricultural Society sprang into action quickly to respond to the damage. “We are small, but we’re mighty,” she said. “We can handle this. We have a contractor that’s been doing some other projects for us, and he’s been booked up, but we’re like, ‘Hey, are you able to help us.’ He was able to make some time to come in, because he knows how important the fair is.”

Roberts said they’ll be able to get the damage fully repaired before the fair starts on August 14. You can read more about the fair on its website.

