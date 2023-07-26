Meigs County mental health event inspires fairs throughout Ohio

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - A youth prevention event will be held at the Meigs County Fair on August 16th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Community Programming Coordinator at ADAMH Board Shannon Dalton said this year’s theme is AHA or About Hope Always, which is being carried over from a youth organized mental health summit earlier this year at Meigs County High School.

“It was youth led, youth driven, and youth developed to bring all three school districts into one gym to talk about mental health. They came together, they had fun and were able to learn things. It was not a day of negative information, there was a lot of hopeful messages they received.”

Dalton said the youth organized model is being shared with fair board organizations at the statewide level.

“We are excited to see this kind of movement coming from our region. A lot of people have the perception that we don’t have a lot or can’t do a lot because we don’t have the finances but this is what happens when we all come together.”

Interactive games, prizes and resource information will be available during the event.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.