Obituary: Hanshaw, Emily Mari

Emily Mari Hanshaw, 88, formerly of Williamstown, WV died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Rockland Ridge. She was born in Wood County a daughter of the late Carl C. and Dorothy Virginia (Shafer) McDonald.

She was a homemaker, beautician, and worked as a cook at Meredith Manor. She enjoyed gardening, canning, bowling, crocheting, and watching golf and NASCAR.

She is survived by two sons Donald Hanshaw, Jr. (Edith McGill) and Ronald Hanshaw (Teresa) all of Waverly, WV; five sisters Helen James of Middleport, OH, Barbara Kelley (Lawrence) of Vienna, WV, Elda Carpenter of Belpre, OH, Carolyn McDonald of Palm Bay, FL, and Loretta Striblin of Belpre, OH; and a brother Gary McDonald (Norma) of Lancaster, OH.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Donald Lee Harnshaw, Sr; two sisters Edith Sullivan and B. Irene Wiblin; and a brother Carl McDonald.

Services will be Friday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Paul McGuire officiating. Burial will be at Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday 6-8 PM.

