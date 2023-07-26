Obituary: Marilyn Lea Bunner

Marilyn Lea Bunner, 76, of Wirt County, WV, made her way through the gates of heaven and into her husband’s arms on July 26, 2023. She felt the love and care of those around her who kissed her head and held her hand as she made her way home.

She was born October 3, 1946, in Calhoun County, the daughter of the late Lyda and Guy Wright. She was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 60 years, Delbert R. Bunner, Sr., and infant son, Ricky Ray Bunner.

Mom will be remembered for her love of a good meal, meticulous hand quilting, a good game of Bingo, and her luck at scratch-off lottery tickets. She was happiest when her arms were filled holding a baby. She spent many years as a babysitter for neighbors and for her grandbabies. She was known for her old-fashioned cooking and well-stocked cupboards. She found great joy in sharing food from her pantry of plenty, if you needed an egg, a cup of sugar, or a pound of bacon. Her generosity was well-noted by neighbors and friends.

She made her home at Elizabeth Care Center, where she was known to most of the staff and ‘momma.’ She had daily virtual visits with family watching her great-grandchildren play, baking cookies with her daughter, taking strolls through the flowers, and being part of life outside her room, thanks to the gift of technology. She loved to see the flowers and gardens. Although physically limited, she embraced life and the simple joys many take for granted.

The family extends their utmost thanks to the staff at Elizabeth Care Center, who took on the daily tasks of enduring she was treated as one of their own. It is a difficult job, and their work does not unnoticed. Thanks to her grandson, Luke Moore, who helped make her journey home easier.

She is survived by her daughter, Deb Hartshorn (Jeff) of Elizabeth; three sons, Chris Bunner (Julie) of Gambier, OH, Delbert Bunner, Jr. (Genny) of Brohard, and Jonathan Bunner (Lisa) of Elizabeth; nine grandchildren, Myranda Lamp, Derek Villers, Zach Moore, Josh Bunner, Luke Moore, Jeremy Bunner, Jacob Bunner, Jacob Bunner, Cole Bunner and Gage Bunner; three step-grandchildren, Justin Hartshorn, Melissa Hartshorn and Mathew Harris; nine great-grandchildren, Peyton Lamp, Gunner Lamp, Christian Lamp, Aiden Villers, Lilly Villers, Heath Moore, Ellie Moore, Oliver Bunner and Onyx Bunner; one brother, Jamie Wright of Parkersburg; one brother-in-law, Howard Bunner (Mary Jane), of Newton Falls, OH, two sisters-in-law Mary Barton of Palestine, and Mae Cain of Parkersburg and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, husband and son, she was preceded in death by five siblings: infant Delmas Wright, Darrell Cain, Joe Cain, Joyce Byrd and Diane Dykeman; brothers-in-law Ralph Bunner and Pearl Barton and sisters-in-law Opal Luenberger, Loraine Bunner and Florence Hout.

Per her wishes, she will be cremated and join her husband at Wolverton Cemetery in Munday, WV, at the family’s convenience. Mom would be most honored if you would support the local fair or fire department and play an extra Bingo card for her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Matheny Whited Funeral Home, PO Box 639, Elizabeth, WV, 26143, toward the purchase of a bariatric cot for Wirt EMS. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Bunner family.

