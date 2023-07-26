Obituary: Winters, Gary Douglas

Gary Douglas Winters, 57, of Vienna, WV, passed away July 22, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV, the son of Jeanette Johnson of Georgia and the late Michael “Mick” Winters.

Doug graduated from Parkersburg High School. He had worked in construction for a time and then with the local 911 Call Center as a Dispatcher. He had many friends through work and was honored with the Telecommunicator of the Year Award. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and willingness to help others. He enjoyed fishing and was always singing a song.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his three daughters Samantha Winters, Jessica Winters, Karissa Harper, three grandchildren Maxwell, Blake, Finley, five brothers Mike, David, Steven, Bobby, Andy and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Doug was preceded in death by his wife Charissa Winters and his sister Charlotte Winters.

A Life Celebration will be held Friday from 5 - 9 at Parkersburg American Legion Post 15, 2505 Ohio Avenue, Parkersburg, WV 26101Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.