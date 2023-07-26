Obituary: Wood, Madeline Lou

Madeline Lou Wood, 74, of Shock, West Virginia, went to be with the Lord on July 23, 2023, peacefully at home.

She was born on August 25, 1948, the daughter of Ruffner and Becky Nichols Cottrill.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her identical twin sister Mildred Sue Speed and her husband Darrell Dean Wood.

Madeline is survived by her son Benjamin Wood; her sister Karen Hart and two brothers Clelly Frame and Johnny Howes; two foster daughters, Debbie Mosley of Yuma, AZ and Ramona Wood of Athens, AL; two grandchildren, Starla Wood and Casie Raines; four great-grandchildren, four step-grandsons, one step-granddaughter and three step-great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. with Elder Gene Miller officiating.  Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.  Interment will be at Collins Community Cemetery.  Online condolences may be expressed at StumpFuneralHomes.com.

