Ohio Bobcats open up fall camp ahead of 2023 season

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Ohio Bobcats have officially begun preparation for the 2023 football season, as they opened up their fall camp session on Wednesday.

The Bobcats are coming off a 10-4 season in 2022, and return their leading passer, rusher, and two leading receivers from their 10 win season. The Bobcats averaged nearly 32 points per game and 421 yards per game offensively, and members of the team are confident that will continue.

Running back coach and passing game coordinator Brian Smith is entering his second season in Athens, and he says the continuity entering the season will be important for their success.

“Last year we hit the ground running,” said Smith. “I think we’re far further ahead on day one than we were last year. The opportunities you get in the summer with the players to get reps in is different than it has been in some years past. They’re far ahead than where they’ve been.”

The Mid-American Conference coaches think highly of the Bobcats as they are projected to win their division for the second season in a row. The players on the team are not letting these expectations phase them as they remain solely focused on what is going to happen, not what happened last year.

“We don’t let the outside noise phase us,” said sophomore running back Sieh Bangura. “We’re putting everything into all these practices, getting ready for the season just like when we were three and nine. We’re not worried about the 10-4 season, that was last year we’re up here now we have everybody, including Kurtis (Rourke) coming back off the ACL injury, everybody is looking good, and we’re just ready to go.”

The Bobcats will open the season in Week 0 on August 26 against San Diego State. It will be the first Week 0 game that Tim Albin has been the head coach for, and even though the Bobcats have to start earlier than other teams, Albin finds advantages in starting in Week 0.

“Doing that you’re going to get some great exposure for bobcat nation,” Albin said. “I think you that’s going to be great for us. We’re going to catch some time off on the back end of it. I talked to my guys in the profession and they don’t start till August 1st, or August 3rd and we’re going now.”

Some highlights on the Bobcats’ 2023 schedule include the game at San Diego State on August 26. They will also host the Iowa State Cyclones out of the Big 12 at Peden Stadium on September 16.

