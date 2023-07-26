Parkersburg man arrested on multiple child sex crime charges

Jonathan R. Workman
Jonathan R. Workman(Wood County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A man from Parkersburg is being charged for multiple child sex crimes.

Jonathan R. Workman was arrested by detectives with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Workman was arrested on Monday, July 24, 2023.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Workman is charged with two counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or person in a position of trust to a child, two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, one count of sexual assault in the first degree, and one count of incest.

The alleged incidents related to the charges would have occurred sometime between May and July of 2023.

The victims participated in an interview and received care at North Star Child Advocacy Center in Parkersburg, according to law enforcement.

Workman is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bond was set at $250,000 surety.

His preliminary hearing will be in 10-20 days but has not been officially set at this time.

