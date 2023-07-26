Ritchie County girl raised almost $2,000 for the Pennsboro VFD

White’s mom, Melissa Hinton White, said the money will be used to buy a misting fan.
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PENNSBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - A young Ritchie County girl held her third annual lemonade stand last Saturday to help the Pennsboro Volunteer Fire Department.

The stand was run by Sydneigh White and her dad is the Fire Chief for the department.

Through the lemonade stand White raised just over $1,900 to buy equipment for the Pennsboro Volunteer Fire Department.

The lemonade stand was at the Dollar General in Pennsboro.

A local Jeep Club also helped raise money by selling food at the stand.

