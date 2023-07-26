Volunteer Fire Departments work together during low numbers

Fire departments are training together to better prepare for calls.
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Nationwide volunteer fire departments (VFD) are seeing a decrease in the number of members.

Many departments across the Mid-Ohio Valley are working together when they receive calls due to the low numbers.

Departments usually work together at calls during the day due to the firefighters being at work.

Waverly VFD Captain Chip Umstot said that they typically have one or two other departments help during the day. They could have more departments depending on how many firefighters are able to show up to a call.

Training together helps when they respond to calls together according to Captain Umstot.

“It’s a great partnership. We do training periodically that way everybody can be acclimated to each other and how everybody works. It’s a safety factor that way you know what you have and how it’s utilized,” said Captain Umstot.

If you are interested in joining your local VFD Captain Umstot says to just stop in.

Most departments in Wood Co. hold trainings Tuesday or Thursday evenings.

