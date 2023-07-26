Woman surprised by ball python found in her toilet

Steve Kennedy with Steve's Snaketuary helped get a ball python out of a woman's toilet early...
Steve Kennedy with Steve's Snaketuary helped get a ball python out of a woman's toilet early Wednesday morning.(Steve Kennedy)
By Domonique Benn and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A woman in Louisiana went to use her bathroom and got an ugly surprise when a snake slithered out of her toilet.

The animal encounter happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at a home in Shreveport.

Steve Kennedy from Steve’s Snaketuary took the toilet apart and captured the snake, which was identified as a ball python. According to Kennedy, ball pythons are not native to Louisiana but said they are one of the most common snakes in the pet trade.

Kennedy also said the snakes are not venomous or dangerous. He said they are friendly and usually grow to between 3 to 5 feet long.

The ball python found in the woman’s toilet may have been someone’s escaped pet, Kennedy said. He also said finding a snake in a toilet is rare.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia residents are eligible for a personal property tax credit
West Virginia residents are eligible for a personal property tax credit
The storm came in around 11:30 p.m. on Monday night.
Parts of the MOV report storm damage
Chemours may expand its local plant, potentially creating hundreds of jobs.
Chemours announces tentative plans to expand local plant
“I heard the big thump, the boom and the roll,” Monday night thunderstorms result in house fire
“I heard the big thump, the boom and the roll,” Monday night thunderstorms result in house fire
Parkersburg businesses and residents recover after Monday night’s storm
Parkersburg businesses and residents recover after Monday night’s storm

Latest News

16 year-old Zach Wigal will be racing in the Ohio Valley Speedway's first national midget event
File - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks after a Federal Open Market Committee...
Federal Reserve raises its key rate for 11th time by a quarter-point in its drive to slow inflation
FILE - Newly appointed Miami-Dade Police Department director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez talks...
Miami-Dade police chief shot himself after offering resignation, mayor says
Hugh “Sonny” Carter Jr. has died at the age of 80.
Hugh Carter Jr., the cousin who helped organize Jimmy Carter’s ‘Peanut Brigade,’ has died
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement