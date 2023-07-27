Arts and entertainment events happening July 27th-30th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Jeff DeWitt joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Jeff DeWitt joins Daybreak to discuss what's happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley for July 27th-30th!
By Henry Grof
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, July 27th

  • Artist Display- Crocheted Animals by Ashley Dunbar @ WesBanco
  • Summer Dance Intensive- ages 14+ @ Marietta College-Hermann Fine Arts Center
  • Wood County Society Kids Sensory Camp- ages 3-10 @ New Hope Baptist Church, Rosemar
  • Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area
  • Jr. Chef Camp: Southern Comfort Foods- ages 8-16 9:00am - 12:00pm @ The Changed Plate
  • What Makes a Good Snack? Fish Snack 11:00am @ Belpre Public Library
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tour 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Craft for Adults at the Emerson Library- Seashell Picture 5:00pm @ Emerson Library
  • July Song Colony Workshop 6:30pm @ The Stage Door 224 Putnam St Marietta
  • Artsbridge Summer Music Series 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Music in the Park 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Muskingum Park

Friday, July 28th

  • Artist Display- Crocheted Animals by Ashley Dunbar @ WesBanco
  • Summer Dance Intensive- ages 14+ @ Marietta College-Hermann Fine Arts Center
  • Wood County Society Kids Sensory Camp- ages 3-10 @ New Hope Baptist Church Rosemar
  • Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area
  • Drug Free Fun for Middle/ High Schoolers 9:00am - 4:00pm @ Armory- Marietta OH
  • Jr. Chef Camp: Southern Comfort Foods- ages 8-16 9:00am - 12:00pm @ The Changed Plate
  • South Library and Emerson Library offers teens a tour of the Parkersburg Art Center 10:30am
  • Story Time with Ms. Edie- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Williamstown Public Library
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tour 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Charity Crafting Club 1:00pm - 4:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
  • Lock Tour 1:30pm - 4:30pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Authentic Seafood Boil 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
  • American Kahoot Trivia 6:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
  • Harmar Days- Marietta 6:00pm - 10:00pm @ Harmar Village
  • RB3- Concert and Dinner Series 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Vienna Family Fun Weekend 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Spencer Park Vienna WV
  • Sunset Yoga with Full Circle Yoga 7:30pm - 8:30pm @ Williamstown Boat Ramp
  • Dark Side of the Moon- Pink Floyd Tribute Band 8:00pm - 10:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • Powerman 5000 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Saturday, July 29th

  • Artist Display- Crocheted Animals by Ashley Dunbar @ WesBanco
  • Summer Dance Intensive- ages 14+ @ Marietta College-Hermann Fine Arts Center
  • Harmar Days Festival 9:00am - 10:00pm @ Harmar Village
  • Vienna Family Fun Weekend 10:00am - 10:30pm @ Spencer Park Vienna WV
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tour 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Authentic Seafood Boil 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
  • Dinner with Historical Figures 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Save the Harmar Bridge 5:00pm @ Harmar Village
  • Music at the Cornerstone- Tim Norman 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Cornerstone Inn- Beverly, OH
  • John Cowan’s Newgrass All-Stars 8:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, July 30th

  • Summer Dance Intensive- ages 14+ @ Marietta College-Hermann Fine Arts Center
  • Sunday Funday/ Breakfast and Lunch Buffet 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tour 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Free Community Picnic 1:00pm @ Barlow Community Methodist Church
  • Auditions for Night of the Living Dead 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

