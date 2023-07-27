Arts and entertainment events happening July 27th-30th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, July 27th

Artist Display- Crocheted Animals by Ashley Dunbar @ WesBanco

Summer Dance Intensive- ages 14+ @ Marietta College-Hermann Fine Arts Center

Wood County Society Kids Sensory Camp- ages 3-10 @ New Hope Baptist Church, Rosemar

Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area

Jr. Chef Camp: Southern Comfort Foods- ages 8-16 9:00am - 12:00pm @ The Changed Plate

What Makes a Good Snack? Fish Snack 11:00am @ Belpre Public Library

Narrated Sightseeing Tour 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Craft for Adults at the Emerson Library- Seashell Picture 5:00pm @ Emerson Library

July Song Colony Workshop 6:30pm @ The Stage Door 224 Putnam St Marietta

Artsbridge Summer Music Series 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park

Music in the Park 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Muskingum Park

Friday, July 28th

Artist Display- Crocheted Animals by Ashley Dunbar @ WesBanco

Summer Dance Intensive- ages 14+ @ Marietta College-Hermann Fine Arts Center

Wood County Society Kids Sensory Camp- ages 3-10 @ New Hope Baptist Church Rosemar

Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area

Drug Free Fun for Middle/ High Schoolers 9:00am - 4:00pm @ Armory- Marietta OH

Jr. Chef Camp: Southern Comfort Foods- ages 8-16 9:00am - 12:00pm @ The Changed Plate

South Library and Emerson Library offers teens a tour of the Parkersburg Art Center 10:30am

Story Time with Ms. Edie- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Williamstown Public Library

Narrated Sightseeing Tour 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Charity Crafting Club 1:00pm - 4:00pm @ Belpre Public Library

Lock Tour 1:30pm - 4:30pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Authentic Seafood Boil 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar

American Kahoot Trivia 6:00pm @ Belpre Public Library

Harmar Days- Marietta 6:00pm - 10:00pm @ Harmar Village

RB3- Concert and Dinner Series 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

Vienna Family Fun Weekend 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Spencer Park Vienna WV

Sunset Yoga with Full Circle Yoga 7:30pm - 8:30pm @ Williamstown Boat Ramp

Dark Side of the Moon- Pink Floyd Tribute Band 8:00pm - 10:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Powerman 5000 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Saturday, July 29th

Artist Display- Crocheted Animals by Ashley Dunbar @ WesBanco

Summer Dance Intensive- ages 14+ @ Marietta College-Hermann Fine Arts Center

Harmar Days Festival 9:00am - 10:00pm @ Harmar Village

Vienna Family Fun Weekend 10:00am - 10:30pm @ Spencer Park Vienna WV

Narrated Sightseeing Tour 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Authentic Seafood Boil 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar

Dinner with Historical Figures 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Save the Harmar Bridge 5:00pm @ Harmar Village

Music at the Cornerstone- Tim Norman 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Cornerstone Inn- Beverly, OH

John Cowan’s Newgrass All-Stars 8:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, July 30th

Summer Dance Intensive- ages 14+ @ Marietta College-Hermann Fine Arts Center

Sunday Funday/ Breakfast and Lunch Buffet 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Narrated Sightseeing Tour 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Free Community Picnic 1:00pm @ Barlow Community Methodist Church

Auditions for Night of the Living Dead 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

