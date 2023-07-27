Gov. Justice urges HEPC to delay Alderson Broaddus emergency meeting

(WDTV)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is urging the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) to delay an emergency meeting regarding the closing of a university.

During the meeting, the HEPC is expected to take action against Alderson Broaddus University.

Alderson Broaddus is a private Baptist University in Philippi, W.Va.

The meeting is scheduled for Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m.

Gov. Justice issued this statement on the meeting on Thursday, July 27:

“I’m calling on the HEPC to delay this emergency meeting because no one wants to see this university close if there’s a way to avoid it. It may very well be inevitable, but we’re going to try really hard to find a pathway,” said Justice.

“I’m going to meet with the HEPC, AB leadership, and legislative leadership to make sure we exhaust every single avenue we can before drastic action is taken. It’s simply too important, not only for this prestigious university and its alumni but also for the entire community of Philippi and Barbour County.”

