Local places you can go to cool off

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you ever find yourself in a situation in which you need to cool off in this intense summer heat, Latrobe Street Mission has a cooling station. It opens once the weather hits the mid-80s.

That cooling station is in the shelter on 1725 Latrobe Street in Parkersburg. There you’ll have access to water, ice, and a TV in an air-conditioned room.

Hours are from noon to 5pm. Sign in when you get there. There are water bottles offered there that you can take with you.

It’s open to anyone, whether you’re homeless, don’t have heat in your house, or any other reason.

Latrobe Street Mission’s Executive Director Jim Sims said, “It’s important to get out of the direct sunlight so you don’t burn your skin, so you’re not dehydrated. You know, there’s a lot of health hazards that come along with that.”

The Drop in Center in Marietta isn’t an official cooling station but staff tell us anyone can stop by to cool off if they need to.

It’s located at the Life and Purpose Community Resource Center at 274 Front Street.

It’s open Monday through Friday from noon to 4pm.

Additionally Marietta officials say you can cool off in the armory during its posted hours.

