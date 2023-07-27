Man indicted for fatal crash from Decemeber
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man is facing multiple charges following an indictment related to a 2022 fatal crash.
Richard W. Evans has been indicted on two felony counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and two counts of misdemeanor Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence.
Henry Scott died following a crash just before Christmas on State Route 7.
On December 23, 2022 Evans was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima northbound on State Route 7 when he veered left of center according to law enforcement. Evans struck a 2017 Kia Sportage driven by Scott.
Evans has not been arraigned on the charges yet.
