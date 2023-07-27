National Night Out 2023 returns to Parkersburg on Tuesday, August 1

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The National Night Out 2023 will be returning to Parkersburg on Tuesday, August 1st.

It is a nationwide event that enhances the relationship between law enforcement and communities across the United States.

The event will start at 3 p.m. at City Park. From 3-5 p.m. the event will take place outside the splash pad/pool area, where the Parkersburg Art Center will be there to paint rocks with kids.

The Boys & Girls Club also has a “surprise” wheel for kids to win prizes during the first two hours of the event. Everyone is a winner when they spin the wheel!

Starting at 5 p.m. the Splash Pad and pool area will be opened for the public to come enjoy some food and the pool. There they can also hangout with different law enforcement agencies and get to know them on a more personal level outside of the workplace!

All of the food and drinks will be free at the event.

Check out the interview at the top of the article to get all of the details about this event and all the special activities planned for this year’s National Night Out!

