National Night Out 2023 returns to Parkersburg on Tuesday, August 1

National Night Out returns to Parkersburg on August 1st. The event will start at 3 p.m. at City Park next Tuesday.
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The National Night Out 2023 will be returning to Parkersburg on Tuesday, August 1st.

It is a nationwide event that enhances the relationship between law enforcement and communities across the United States.

The event will start at 3 p.m. at City Park. From 3-5 p.m. the event will take place outside the splash pad/pool area, where the Parkersburg Art Center will be there to paint rocks with kids.

The Boys & Girls Club also has a “surprise” wheel for kids to win prizes during the first two hours of the event. Everyone is a winner when they spin the wheel!

Starting at 5 p.m. the Splash Pad and pool area will be opened for the public to come enjoy some food and the pool. There they can also hangout with different law enforcement agencies and get to know them on a more personal level outside of the workplace!

All of the food and drinks will be free at the event.

Check out the interview at the top of the article to get all of the details about this event and all the special activities planned for this year’s National Night Out!

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan R. Workman
Parkersburg man arrested on multiple child sex crime charges
Gary Douglas Winters
Obituary: Winters, Gary Douglas
“I heard the big thump, the boom and the roll,” Monday night thunderstorms result in house fire
“I heard the big thump, the boom and the roll,” Monday night thunderstorms result in house fire
This will be the Speedway's first national midget event
Ohio Valley Speedway hosts first national Midget racing event, local teen driver to compete
Obituary: Hanshaw, Emily Mari

Latest News

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks at an NCAA college football Pac-12 media day...
Colorado leaving Pac-12 and returning to Big 12 in 2024 following unanimous vote by board of regents
Wood and Wirt Counties included in ADA ramp installations
Gov. Justice urges HEPC to delay Alderson Broaddus emergency meeting
Aaron M. Spears and Earl R. McKee
Two Athens County men arrested for drug crimes