Obituary: Adkins, Buster Marvin

Buster Marvin Adkins , 80, of Mineral Wells passed away July 25, 2023 at CCMC.

Buster was born on November 20, 1942 in Sandstone WV and was the son of Norvil and Rosa Gillian Adkins.

In honoring his wishes, there will be no viewing or service.

You may read Busters full obituary online at leavittfuneralhome.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

