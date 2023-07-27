Smitty’s Pizza holds fundraiser for Harvest of Hope

Fifty cents for each pizza and sub will go to the organization.
Smitty’s Pizza holds fundraiser for Harvest of Hope
Smitty’s Pizza holds fundraiser for Harvest of Hope(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Smitty’s Pizza held a fundraiser Thursday from 4 p.m. until they closed for a non-profit for Harvest of Hope. A non-profit group which specializes in helping people with food insecurity.

Fifty cents went to the organization for each pizza and sub sold.

Smitty’s Pizza owner, Josh Harris said this is a great way for people to help.

“This is a non-profit organization that helps out the community by giving food to people that’s hungry. There’s a lot of people in this county that don’t the luxury of eating every day,” Harris said.

Money was raised for Harvest of Hope at both Smitty’s Pizza locations in Marietta and Reno.

If you would like to provide a direct donation for Harvest of Hope, you can go here for more information.

