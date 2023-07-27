Summer Crisis Program helps locals keep their homes cool

Summer Crisis Program helps locals keep their homes cool
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you need help keeping your home cool in warmer months, the Summer Crisis Program can help.

According to Buckeye Hills Regional Council’s Jennifer Westfall, the program can help people pay their electric bill to keep their homes cool.

According to Washington Morgan Community Action, you can also request an air conditioning unit or two fans.

If you’ve received an AC unit through this program before, in order to get another one, you would have had to receive your last one over three years ago.

Westfall added that it’s also important to look out for your neighbors during this time of year.

“One of the best things folks can do is, if they know they have an older neighbor, an older adult down the street, someone who may live alone, please check on them, ensure that they’ve got fan ventilation if they don’t have access to air conditioning. Encourage them to drink lots of cool water,” she said.

To request services from the Summer Crisis Program, contact your local community action program. You can also find an application on www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.

The program is income-restricted.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia residents are eligible for a personal property tax credit
West Virginia residents are eligible for a personal property tax credit
“I heard the big thump, the boom and the roll,” Monday night thunderstorms result in house fire
“I heard the big thump, the boom and the roll,” Monday night thunderstorms result in house fire
The storm came in around 11:30 p.m. on Monday night.
Parts of the MOV report storm damage
Chemours may expand its local plant, potentially creating hundreds of jobs.
Chemours announces tentative plans to expand local plant
Parkersburg businesses and residents recover after Monday night’s storm
Parkersburg businesses and residents recover after Monday night’s storm

Latest News

Here are some places you can cool off.
Local places you can go to cool off
Man indicted for fatal crash from Decemeber
Marietta Salvation Army looking for backpack donations
Marietta Salvation Army looking for backpack donations
How to beat the heat if you need to be outside
How to beat the heat if you need to be outside