Summer Crisis Program helps locals keep their homes cool

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you need help keeping your home cool in warmer months, the Summer Crisis Program can help.

According to Buckeye Hills Regional Council’s Jennifer Westfall, the program can help people pay their electric bill to keep their homes cool.

According to Washington Morgan Community Action, you can also request an air conditioning unit or two fans.

If you’ve received an AC unit through this program before, in order to get another one, you would have had to receive your last one over three years ago.

Westfall added that it’s also important to look out for your neighbors during this time of year.

“One of the best things folks can do is, if they know they have an older neighbor, an older adult down the street, someone who may live alone, please check on them, ensure that they’ve got fan ventilation if they don’t have access to air conditioning. Encourage them to drink lots of cool water,” she said.

To request services from the Summer Crisis Program, contact your local community action program. You can also find an application on www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.

The program is income-restricted.

